Ian Poveda Keeping Options Open Despite Leeds United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Ian Poveda is keeping his options open and is yet to agree a move away from Manchester City.



The Whites have been attempting to take the winger to Elland Road as the replacement for Jack Clarke, who was recalled from his loan at the club by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.











Poveda has been shown around Leeds' facilities, but the wide-man also has interest from clubs in Italy and, according to The Athletic, he is keeping his options open.



The winger is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season and is determined to make sure he gets his next career step right.





He was demoted back to Manchester City's Under-23s earlier this season amid his contractual situation, but has played for the Citizens at senior level.







Leeds are claimed to see Poveda as Championship ready, with the club trying to boost Marcelo Bielsa's options this month.



It remains to be seen when Poveda might make a decision over his future club and whether he will be sold on moving in this month's window.





The 19-year-old has been capped by England at various youth levels and had spells in the youth ranks at both Arsenal and Barcelona.

