XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/01/2020 - 16:46 GMT

Ian Poveda Keeping Options Open Despite Leeds United Interest

 




Leeds United target Ian Poveda is keeping his options open and is yet to agree a move away from Manchester City. 

The Whites have been attempting to take the winger to Elland Road as the replacement for Jack Clarke, who was recalled from his loan at the club by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

 



Poveda has been shown around Leeds' facilities, but the wide-man also has interest from clubs in Italy and, according to The Athletic, he is keeping his options open.

The winger is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season and is determined to make sure he gets his next career step right.
 


He was demoted back to Manchester City's Under-23s earlier this season amid his contractual situation, but has played for the Citizens at senior level.



Leeds are claimed to see Poveda as Championship ready, with the club trying to boost Marcelo Bielsa's options this month.

It remains to be seen when Poveda might make a decision over his future club and whether he will be sold on moving in this month's window.
 


The 19-year-old has been capped by England at various youth levels and had spells in the youth ranks at both Arsenal and Barcelona.
 