Manchester City Don’t Have Relationship With Fans, We Do – Former Liverpool Star

Jason McAteer believes there can be no comparison between the relationship Liverpool have with their fans at Anfield and the relationship shared by Manchester City with their supporters at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester City dropped points on Saturday when they were held at home by Crystal Palace, something Liverpool took full advantage of by beating Manchester United on Sunday to go 16 points clear of the Citizens at the top of the table.













Liverpool packed nearly 53,000 fans into Anfield and McAteer thinks there is a real bond between the players and supporters at the club.



McAteer does not believe such a bond exists at Manchester City and feels the Etihad Stadium lacks atmosphere.





"You don't get that [what we have here with player-fans relationship] at City", McAteer said on LFC TV after the win over Manchester United.







"I don't think there is a relationship with the fans at City.



"There's not [an atmosphere in the ground]. They can't fill it sometimes", the former Liverpool midfielder added.





Manchester City can cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table on Tuesday night when they travel to Sheffield United, who they beat 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.



Jurgen Klopp's men are also in action away from home this week, with a Thursday night trip to Wolves.

