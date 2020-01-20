Manchester United Not Planning Director of Football Appointment Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not close to appointing a director of football, according to the BBC.



The Red Devils slipped to defeat at Anfield on Sunday, going down 2-0 against rivals Liverpool, to sit five points adrift of the top four places in the Premier League.













Manchester United have been widely criticised for the quality of their player recruitment amid calls for the club to make changes to their structure and appoint an experienced director of football to oversee signings.



However, Manchester United are not planning to appoint a director of football for the foreseeable future.





Manchester United brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James in the summer transfer window.







And this month they have been trying to put in place a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes.



Manchester United are so far refusing to meet Sporting Lisbon's asking price for the midfielder and the clock is ticking on this month's transfer window.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have another three games left to play in January, with a league meeting with Burnley at Old Trafford, an FA Cup fourth round tie against Watford or Tranmere, and a visit to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

