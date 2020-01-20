Nottingham Forest Preparing To Let Highly-Rated Talent Make Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are increasingly likely to let young talent Tyrese Fornah depart on loan this month, according to The Athletic.



The Championship side are keen for Fornah to clock regular senior team football to boost his development and a switch to a club in League Two is on the agenda.











Both Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra are interested in the midfielder, but it is claimed that his most likely destination is Macclesfield Town.



Fornah made his Nottingham Forest senior debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup as a substitute and the Tricky Trees are basing their decision on where to send him over where they feel he will receive the most playing time.





A move to Macclesfield for the midfielder would throw him into a League Two relegation battle, with the Silkmen sitting just two points and a place above the drop zone.







Macclesfield recently appointed former Liverpool and Manchester City winger Mark Kennedy as their new boss.



Fornah, 20, clocked 21 minutes in Nottingham Forest's FA Cup defeat at Chelsea in January.





The midfielder's most likely club, Macclesfield, are in action on Tuesday night when they entertain another of his suitors, Crewe.

