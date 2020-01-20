Pep Guardiola Thinks He’s Cleverest But He Made Major Mistake – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has laid the blame for Manchester City failing to properly challenge the Reds this season at the door of Pep Guardiola, who he thinks thought he was smarter than everyone else by not buying another centre-back.



Manchester City dropped more points on Saturday when they were held at home by Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side.













Liverpool took full advantage in beating Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday to move an astonishing 16 points clear of last season's champions; the Reds also have a game in hand.



Lawrenson feels Guardiola made a huge mistake in not replacing Vincent Kompany in the summer and thinks sometimes the Spaniard believes he is cleverer than everyone else.





"To not take anything away from the way we've been, City fouled up majorly in not terms of not buying another central defender", Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the win over Manchester United.







"Kompany plays the last third of last season and he was brilliant for them, scored that wonder goal against Leicester.



"And you know he's finishing, and you still do not replace him…





"Just once or twice with Pep he probably thinks he's the cleverest bloke in the room", the former Liverpool defender added.



Guardiola will try to guide Manchester City back to winning ways on Tuesday night when they travel to Bramall Lane to lock horns with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side.

