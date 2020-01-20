Player Training With Leeds United, Terms Agreed, Waiting On Paperwork

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile is now training with Leeds United after agreeing a contract with the club.



Leeds had been looking to recruit an experienced goalkeeper in this month's transfer window, but the club's faith in number 2 Illhan Meslier saw them change strategy.













Young goalkeeper Caprile is joining from Italian side Chievo Verona and, according to The Athletic, he has started training with the club.



Caprile has agreed the terms of a contract with Leeds and is now waiting on the paperwork to be completed for the transfer to become official.





The goalkeeper, 18, is considered a bright talent and Leeds are likely to field him in their Under-23s team initially.







Caprile has not made a senior team outing for Chievo, but has been capped by Italy at Under-18 level, in a further sign of his potential.



The six foot two inches shot-stopper will add to Marcelo Bielsa's goalkeeping options at Elland Road and will be looking to catch the Argentine's eye.





Leeds are next in action at home in the Championship against Millwall as they try to bounce back from a weekend loss at QPR.

