XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/01/2020 - 12:34 GMT

Rangers Midfielder Completes Training Session At New Club As Loan Finalised

 




Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has trained with Patrick Thistle today, having completed a loan move to the Scottish Championship side. 

Barjonas has made a positive impression on Gers boss Steven Gerrard, but the club are keen for him to get first team football under his belt.  


 



He has trained with Partick Thistle this morning, according to The Athletic, as he completes a loan switch to the club.

Partick Thistle currently sit second from bottom in the Scottish Championship table, three points from safety, and Barjonas will be looking to make an immediate impact.
 


The 20-year-old has had spells away from Rangers on loan before, turning out in England with Bury and in Scotland with Raith Rovers.



His debut for Rangers came in 2017, when ironically he came off the bench against Partick Thistle.

Barjonas will be hoping to make his Partick Thistle debut on Saturday, when his new club travel to Arbroath.
 


The Firhill outfit are also still involved in the Scottish Challenge Cup, where they will take on Raith Rovers in the semi-final stage.
 