Rangers Midfielder Completes Training Session At New Club As Loan Finalised

Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has trained with Patrick Thistle today, having completed a loan move to the Scottish Championship side.



Barjonas has made a positive impression on Gers boss Steven Gerrard, but the club are keen for him to get first team football under his belt.













He has trained with Partick Thistle this morning, according to The Athletic, as he completes a loan switch to the club.



Partick Thistle currently sit second from bottom in the Scottish Championship table, three points from safety, and Barjonas will be looking to make an immediate impact.





The 20-year-old has had spells away from Rangers on loan before, turning out in England with Bury and in Scotland with Raith Rovers.







His debut for Rangers came in 2017, when ironically he came off the bench against Partick Thistle.



Barjonas will be hoping to make his Partick Thistle debut on Saturday, when his new club travel to Arbroath.





The Firhill outfit are also still involved in the Scottish Challenge Cup, where they will take on Raith Rovers in the semi-final stage.

