Sunderland Massive, Great Chance For Greg Docherty – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Moving to Sunderland will be a great opportunity for midfielder Greg Docherty, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd feels.



The Black Cats are looking to snap Docherty up from Rangers and the switch would represent a return to League One for the midfielder after a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last season.













Boyd has backed Docherty making the move to the Stadium of Light as he feels his chances of first team football under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox are slim.



The former Rangers man thinks a move to Sunderland will be superb for Docherty, due to the size of the Black Cats as a club.





"[Sunderland] are getting a hard working midfielder. He did well on loan last season as well", Boyd said on Sky Sports News.







"He's not going to play at Rangers with the squad they've got.



"I was a bit surprised when he made that move from Hamilton to Rangers, but he did himself no harm coming down on loan last year.





"Getting that move to Sunderland would be a great opportunity because it's a massive football club."



Docherty, who has already spoken to Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson, will be linking up with a side pushing for promotion from League One.



Parkinson will be hoping Docherty can give his team an extra push as they look to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots, which stands at six points.

