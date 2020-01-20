This Is How We Landed Jamie Murphy But Can’t Quite Believe It – Nigel Clough

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough is delighted to have landed Rangers winger Jamie Murphy on loan and admits he cannot quite believe the deal has happened.



Scottish giants Rangers made Murphy available for loan this month as they looked for him to clock up regular game time and the wide-man has completed a switch to England's League One with Burton.













He will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the Brewers and has taken the number 29 shirt.



Clough managed Murphy at Sheffield United and was left with a hugely positive impression of the winger's abilities, meaning he is excited to have landed him.



✍️ Burton Albion are delighted to announce the signing of winger @Jamiemurphy89 on loan for the remainder of the season from @RangersFC!



Read the full story and hear from our new signing on the link below.#BAFC



👇👇👇 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 20, 2020



The Burton manager admits he cannot quite believe that the Brewers have managed to snap Murphy up.







"We can’t quite believe we have got him, but we are absolutely delighted", Clough told his club's official site.



"When we heard he was down to go out on loan we made an enquiry but to get a player from Rangers of Jamie’s quality is brilliant."





Clough credits the fact he has worked with Murphy before and a good relationship with the winger's agent as driving forces behind the deal.



"The fact that we have worked with him before and that we get on well with his agent has helped.



"He wants to get out and play some football. He was out for a while with a knee injury, which is one of the reasons he’s coming out, but he’s fully fit now and available for Saturday.



"What he did for us at Sheffield United and how he played there means we are very excited to have him on board."



Murphy trained with Clough's Burton squad on Monday morning and slots into a group chasing promotion from League One.

