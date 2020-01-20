West Ham Boss David Moyes Looking For New Signings Who Tick This Key Box

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes is focusing on signing players with Premier League experience in the remaining days of the winter transfer window, according to the Sun.



Hammers boss Moyes is looking to guide his side away from trouble in the Premier League, with West Ham sitting just two places and one point above the drop zone.













Moyes is ready to strengthen his squad for the tests ahead and is keen for new signings to have Premier League experience, reducing the adaptation period needed.



The West Ham manager is also focusing on loan additions.





West Ham played out a 1-1 draw at home against Moyes' former club Everton on Saturday and are in action again on Wednesday night away at Leicester City.







They then have a further two games before the transfer window closes, with an FA Cup clash at home against West Brom and then at home against Liverpool in the Premier League.



Moyes will hope to have some fresh faces in through the door by the time his side host Brighton on 1st February.





The club have offloaded goalkeeper Roberto, who has joined La Liga side Alaves on loan.

