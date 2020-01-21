Agents Study Offers For Everton Target Matias Vecino As Inter Stance Clear

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are still looking to offload Everton target Matias Vecino following talks with his agent.



The Nerazzurri are busy in the transfer market this month, bringing in Ashley Young from Manchester United, while Victor Moses is tying up a loan move from Chelsea. Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud could also join.











Inter are keen to make space in their squad and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Vecino is still on the chopping block.



It is claimed the midfielder does not have a good relationship with Inter coach Antonio Conte and the player's agent met the Nerazzurri last week.





Vecino's agents and entourage are now looking at the proposals from various clubs interested in the midfielder.







Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been credited with an interest in Vecino and it remains to be seen if the Toffees can convince the player of the benefits of a move to Goodison Park.



Vecino was snapped up by Inter from Fiorentina in 2017 and he cost the Italian giants a fee of €24m.





The 28-year-old has been capped by Uruguay on 41 occasions.

