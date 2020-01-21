XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/01/2020 - 18:33 GMT

Aymeric Laporte Starts – Manchester City Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sheffield United vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit at Bramall Lane this evening.  

The Citizens suffered a further blow at the weekend when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Crystal Palace and slipped to 16 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
 

 



Pep Guardiola will want an instant response from his men tonight, despite counting Manchester City out of the title race.

The Manchester City manager has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi.
 


In central defence Guardiola slots in Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte while Rodrigo is handed a start. Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, while Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling look to support Gabriel Jesus.



Guardiola has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.
 


Manchester City Team vs Sheffield United

Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho (c), Laporte, Otamendi, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, G Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Gundogan, Aguero, Bernardo, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia 
 