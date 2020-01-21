Aymeric Laporte Starts – Manchester City Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit at Bramall Lane this evening.



The Citizens suffered a further blow at the weekend when they were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Crystal Palace and slipped to 16 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.













Pep Guardiola will want an instant response from his men tonight, despite counting Manchester City out of the title race.



The Manchester City manager has Ederson in goal, while at full-back he picks Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi.





In central defence Guardiola slots in Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte while Rodrigo is handed a start. Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, while Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling look to support Gabriel Jesus.







Guardiola has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Phil Foden and Sergio Aguero.





Manchester City Team vs Sheffield United



Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho (c), Laporte, Otamendi, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, G Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Gundogan, Aguero, Bernardo, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia

