Burnley Reject Fulham, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Offers For Clarets Star

Burnley have knocked back three Championship loan offers for centre-back Ben Gibson and want to sign a replacement before letting him leave, according to Sky Sports News.



Gibson joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, but has made just six appearances for the club since then.













He is a peripheral figure in Sean Dyche’s squad and has only featured once this season in an EFL Cup game, which Burnley lost at Sunderland.



The 27-year-old is keen on a move this month in order to play more football and several clubs in the Championship are interested in securing his services.





The trio of Fulham, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town made offers to sign him on loan until the end of the season.







But Burnley have rejected all three offers and for the moment, they want to hold on to Gibson.



Dyche is not prepared to let him go, despite the defender not playing once in the Premier League this season, without signing a replacement.





The Burnley manager is not keen to weaken his squad in the middle of the season and hence, Gibson continues to be at Turf Moor.

