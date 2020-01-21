XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/01/2020 - 10:51 GMT

Burnley Reject Fulham, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Offers For Clarets Star

 




Burnley have knocked back three Championship loan offers for centre-back Ben Gibson and want to sign a replacement before letting him leave, according to Sky Sports News.

Gibson joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018, but has made just six appearances for the club since then.  


 



He is a peripheral figure in Sean Dyche’s squad and has only featured once this season in an EFL Cup game, which Burnley lost at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old is keen on a move this month in order to play more football and several clubs in the Championship are interested in securing his services.
 


The trio of Fulham, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town made offers to sign him on loan until the end of the season.



But Burnley have rejected all three offers and for the moment, they want to hold on to Gibson.

Dyche is not prepared to let him go, despite the defender not playing once in the Premier League this season, without signing a replacement.
 


The Burnley manager is not keen to weaken his squad in the middle of the season and hence, Gibson continues to be at Turf Moor.
 