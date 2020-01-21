Chelsea Get Edinson Cavani Chase Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is open to moving to the Premier League this month, in what is a big boost for Chelsea's hopes of landing him.



Cavani is prepared to leave the French champions in the current window, despite being available on a free transfer at the end of the season.













The Uruguayan has been keen on a move to Spain with Atletico Madrid but so far, the Spanish giants are yet to formulate an offer good enough for PSG to accept this month.



The 32-year-old striker has also emerged as an option for Chelsea and the Blues have put in enquiries about landing the striker.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Cavani is open to moving across the English channel to join a club in the Premier League.







The striker is keen to play regular football in the second half of the season and has been waiting for an offer from Atletico Madrid.



But with the Madrid-side yet to make a proper offer, Cavani is now open to assessing other options, including a move to England.





Chelsea are believed to be ready to offer him an 18-month contract and Frank Lampard has openly praised his qualities.

