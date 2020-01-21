Claim From Italy: Mauricio Pochettino Wants Assurances From Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has given his consent to a move to Manchester United at the end of the season if the club are prepared to accept his conditions, it has been claimed in Italy.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United has been under the scanner all season as he struggles against the weight of expectation and demands for Champions League football.













A defeat to Liverpool on Sunday further put pressure on the manager, but Manchester United have been insistent that they want to keep their faith in the Norwegian as part of their long-term strategy.



But there have been calls for the club to consider appointing Pochettino and it has been claimed that Manchester United have been in talks with former Tottenham boss.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Argentine has given his nod to taking over from Solskjaer at the end of the season,but he has certain conditions.







The former Spurs manager is claimed to have demanded complete freedom in the transfer market and the funds to carry out major surgery of the Manchester United squad.



Pochettino wants assurances from the Red Devils that he will be allowed to sign the players he wants before he accepts the job.





Manchester United have also looked at Massimiliano Allegri, but they have been in more advanced negotiations with the former Tottenham boss.

