David Moyes Dubs West Ham Star Street-wise

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager David Moyes has heaped praise on winger Robert Snodgrass, dubbing the Hammers star "street-wise" and feels his output has been extremely good since he took charge at the London Stadium.



Moyes recently took over as West Ham manager for a second time after the club opted to sack Chilean tactician Manuel Pellegrini.













When Moyes first took over at the club in November 2017, Snodgrass was away on loan at Aston Villa, meaning the manager could not call upon the winger.



However, now that Moyes has once again returned to the club and has the opportunity to work with the 32-year-old, he insists that Snodgrass has been a good player to work with and is a street-wise footballer.





"Robert Snodgrass has been really important for us since I came back. I missed Robert the first year I was here. He was out on loan", Moyes said at a press conference.







"I've come back and he's really good to work with. He's got good delivery and he's a street-wise footballer.



"There'll be games when we can't play him all the time, but his output has been very good since I've been here."





Snodgrass has featured in 17 of his side's 22 league games this season so far, scoring three goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

