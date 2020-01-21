Emerson Palmieri Starts – Chelsea Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s clash against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge later this evening in a local London derby.



A defeat at Newcastle United last weekend jolted Chelsea and Lampard will look to make sure that his side get back on track at home against Arsenal.













Kepa is in goal, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri will play as the full-backs in the team and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will be at the heart of their defence as Chelsea’s centre-back pairing.



Mateo Kovacic has returned to the starting line-up and will be part of a midfield three that will also include N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.





Tammy Abraham will lead the front line for Chelsea today against the Gunners and Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi will look to provide width and creativity from the flanks.







Michy Batshuayi, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today.





Chelsea Team vs Arsenal



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Palmieri , Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Pedo, Batshuayi, Mount

