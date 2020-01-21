XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/01/2020 - 21:44 GMT

Exclusive: Everton And West Ham Put In Enquiries For Eredivisie Winger

 




Everton and West Ham United have made enquiries to probe the possibility of signing AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi.

The Moroccan winger, who holds a Dutch passport, has been in good form this season and has netted 13 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions, catching the eye in the process.  


 



His performances in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League have piqued the interest of a number of scouts and now enquiries have gone in.

According to Inside Futbol sources, Everton and West Ham are leading the Premier League charge in pursuit of Idrissi.
 


The two Premier League outfits have put in enquiries for him and are probing the possibility of snaring him away from AZ Alkmaar.



The Dutch side are aware of the interest the winger has been attracting and have set an asking price in the region of £17m to £20m.

Idrissi has also been attracting interest from Italy with AS Roma also considering making a move for him.
 


The 23-year-old, who has international caps for Morocco to his name, has a contract until 2022 with AZ Alkmaar.

He featured in both his club's Europa League group games against Manchester United this season.
 