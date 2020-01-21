Exclusive: Everton And West Ham Put In Enquiries For Eredivisie Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and West Ham United have made enquiries to probe the possibility of signing AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi.



The Moroccan winger, who holds a Dutch passport, has been in good form this season and has netted 13 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions, catching the eye in the process.













His performances in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League have piqued the interest of a number of scouts and now enquiries have gone in.



According to Inside Futbol sources, Everton and West Ham are leading the Premier League charge in pursuit of Idrissi.





The two Premier League outfits have put in enquiries for him and are probing the possibility of snaring him away from AZ Alkmaar.







The Dutch side are aware of the interest the winger has been attracting and have set an asking price in the region of £17m to £20m.



Idrissi has also been attracting interest from Italy with AS Roma also considering making a move for him.





The 23-year-old, who has international caps for Morocco to his name, has a contract until 2022 with AZ Alkmaar.



He featured in both his club's Europa League group games against Manchester United this season.

