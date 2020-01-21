Inter And Tottenham Set For Christian Eriksen Conference Call

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Tottenham Hotspur are scheduled for a conference call today as the Nerazzurri look to close out the deal to sign Christian Eriksen.



The Serie A giants have been in talks with the player’s agents in recent weeks to structure the deal to sign the Dane this month.













Eriksen is a top target for Inter and he has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the club as he waits for Tottenham to agree to sell him.



Tottenham want €20m from his departure and so far Inter have not agreed to pay that figure, but a compromise is believed to be on the cards.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, officials from both clubs are set for talks over a conference call to sort out an agreement for the 27-year-old attacking midfielder.







Spurs want to get the most out of the deal and Inter do not want to overpay for a player who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.



His agent has been in talks with Tottenham after arriving in England on Monday and presented an offer from Inter.





It is also claimed that Tottenham could save on severence pay due to the player and Eriksen’s camp are hopeful that it will help to smooth the negotiations to convince Spurs to accept a compromise fee from Inter.

