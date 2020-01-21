Inter Make Counter Offer To Tahith Chong’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have not met the terms demanded by the agent of Manchester United winger Tahith Chong for a move to Italy in the summer.



The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and may not decide to put pen to paper on fresh terms with Manchester United.













His agent has gone to work ahead of the Dutchman’s potential departure in the summer and has been offering his client across Europe.



Juventus, Inter and Napoli have been offered a chance to sign Chong and his agent has had concrete discussion with the Nerazzurri.





According to Italian outlet FcInternews.it, his agent laid out his demands clearly – a five-year contract worth €2m in the first year with an increment of €200,000 for each year of the deal.







He is also claimed to have asked for commission of €6m to €7m from the Serie A giants.



Inter have deemed the conditions too expensive and have made a counter-offer to Chong’s agent.





They have offered a contract worth €1.2m rising to €2m for Chong and just €1.8m in commission to his agent.



Inter do not want to pay the kind of money the winger’s agent has asked for the Dutchman.

