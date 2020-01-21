XRegister
Inside Futbol

21/01/2020 - 15:55 GMT

Leeds United Swoop For Che Adams Technically Still Alive Due To This

 




Leeds United's bid to sign Che Adams from Southampton is technically still alive as the Saints have not yet officially rejected their offer, according to The Athletic

Leeds are desperate to land a striker before the transfer window closes this month after Eddie Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal.


 



Adams is their number one target and they have been in to Southampton with an offer to loan the striker with an obligation to buy if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is opposed to losing Adams, but it has been claimed that the powerbrokers at St Mary's are on a different page, being more willing to deal. 
 


And despite Leeds making no progress in their move to sign Adams, Southampton have yet to officially reject their offer, meaning the bid is technically alive.



Leeds continue to hope that they will be able to snap up Adams, who has been identified as right for Marcelo Bielsa's system at Elland Road.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window though and Hasenhuttl is continuing to involve Adams in his matchday squads.
 


The jury is out on how long Leeds can and will continue to wait for a final answer over Adams.
 