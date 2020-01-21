Liverpool Communicate Message To Roma and Sevilla On Xherdan Shaqiri

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma and Sevilla have been told by Liverpool that Xherdan Shaqiri will not be moving on loan this month, according to the Times.



Shaqiri has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season and several clubs have eyed snapping up the Swiss attacker on an initial loan deal.











Both Sevilla and Roma are interested in signing Shaqiri before the transfer window slams shut this month.



Liverpool though have communicated the message that they will not allow the former Bayern Munich man to depart on loan.





It is claimed that if Shaqiri wants a permanent exit from Anfield in the summer then Liverpool will be looking for a fee of €30m to allow him to depart.







Shaqiri will be hoping to feature on a more regular basis over the coming months as Liverpool fight on three fronts, in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.



Liverpool do not want to affect their squad depth by letting Shaqiri go, as they look to wrap up the title and defend their Champions League crown.





Italian side Lazio are also interested in Shaqiri and have been eyeing a summer swoop.

