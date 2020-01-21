Manchester United Asked To Be Kept Informed On Krzysztof Piatek

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have an interest in Newcastle United target Krzysztof Piatek and have asked AC Milan to keep them abreast of developments surrounding the Pole, according to The Athletic.



The Premier League giants have been forced into the market for a striker after Marcus Rashford’s back injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for at least two months.













But it has been claimed that Manchester United have been in the market for a striker even before the England international suffered a double stress fracture in his back.



A move for Erling Braut Haaland failed as the club refused to meet the demands of super agent Mino Raiola and it has been suggested that the club are keeping an eye on Piatek, who has been heavily linked with Newcastle this month.





Newcastle have shown interest in Piatek, while Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to have also looked at the Pole, who is available from AC Milan for the right price this month.







Now Manchester United have also entered the mix and it has been claimed that earlier this month they contacted AC Milan about Piatek.



The Red Devils asked about the striker's status and asked to be kept informed about Piatek.





Newcastle are claimed to have been informed that Piatek would not be keen and the Magpies will need the striker to have a change of heart for any deal to happen.



AC Milan are prepared to loan him out this month but want easily achievable targets in the option to buy in order to guarantee his permanent departure.

