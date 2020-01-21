Manchester United Keep Close Tabs On Fenerbahce Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir with a view to signing him in the summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.



The Turkish giants signed the 21-year-old last summer and the young goalkeeper has been the first choice at Fenerbahce this season.













His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and he has been linked with a move away from the Istanbul ginats at the end of the season.



According to Turkish outlet Skor, Manchester United are one of the clubs who are taking a serious look at the shot-stopper ahead of the summer.





It has been claimed Manchester United have deployed their chief scout and his team to analyse the performances of Bayindir during Fenerbahce’s games.







Manchester United have been left impressed with what they have seen of the young custodian and are considering making a move.



The club have also requested the training ground reports on Bayindir as well as they look to firm up their interest in him.





Fenerbahce are aware that Bayindir is attracting big interest and it has been claimed they will sell him in the summer if their asking price is met.

