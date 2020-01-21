Manchester United Ready With Fresh Proposal For Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are prepared to offer more money in order to find a breakthrough in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes’ signature.



Fernandes has been Manchester United’s top target this month and the club have been in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over the last fortnight.













But the two clubs have been at loggerheads over the valuation of the player and were struggling to reach an agreement over a fee for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder.



Sporting Lisbon wanted an upfront fee of €60m and another €10m in bonuses, but Manchester United were only prepared to offer €50m and €10m in performance-based add-ons.





According to Portuguese giants A Bola, the Premier League giants are keen to get the deal over the line and are now prepared to put in more money on the table.







Manchester United want to make a breakthrough in negotiations and move closer to what Sporting Lisbon are demanding before they agree to sell Fernandes.



The two clubs are expected to hold more talks in the coming days, while Manchester United scouts are expected to be in the stands to watch the player when Sporting Lisbon take on Braga tonight.





Fernandes has already agreed on contractual terms with Manchester United and is pushing to move to England this month.

