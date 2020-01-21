XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

21/01/2020 - 13:13 GMT

Manchester United Target Bruno Fernandes Discussed In High-Level Sporting Lisbon Summit

 




The Sporting Lisbon hierarchy met on Tuesday to discuss the situation around Manchester United’s interest in Bruno Fernandes and find a solution to the current impasse.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have been at loggerheads over the 25-year-old’s valuation and the negotiations were on hold.  


 



Sporting Lisbon were refusing to come down from their €70m asking price and Manchester United were not prepared to offer more than €60m, including bonuses.

But the Premier League giants are prepared to put in more money to get the deal done and the Portuguese outfit are also believed to be open to a compromise.
 


According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas, sporting director Hugo Viana and the club’s money man Francisco Salgado Zenha were locked in a meeting on Tuesday.



Fernandes’ future at Sporting Lisbon was the topic of their discussion and how they would like to shape the next set of negotiations with Manchester United.

The clubs are claimed to be close to an agreement than they were a few days ago, when the deal seemed on ice.
 


The midfielder has already agreed on contractual terms with Manchester United and has told Sporting Lisbon that he would like to leave the club this month.
 