26 October 2019

21/01/2020 - 18:31 GMT

Morgan Schneiderlin Plays – Everton Team vs Newcastle United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Everton have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United outfit this evening in the Premier League.  

The Toffees have experienced an upturn in results under new boss Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian will be looking for his side to push on over the coming weeks.
 

 



Ancelotti is without Gylfi Sigurdsson, while Brazilian talisman Richarlison remains out of action with a knee injury which also kept him out of the weekend draw at West Ham United.

Everton are one place better off than Newcastle in the Premier League standings, but have the same number of points.
 


Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while as Everton's centre-back pairing he picks Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina. the Italian tactician goes with Morgan Schneiderlin and Fabian Delph in the engine room, with Bernard and Theo Walcott providing the width. Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.



The Everton manager has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Tom Davies and Michael Keane.
 


Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Schneiderlin, Delph, Walcott, Bernard, Kean, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Lossl, Baines, Keane, Coleman, Davies, Niasse, Gordon
 