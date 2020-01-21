Nabil Bentaleb Stresses Steve Bruce Factor In Newcastle United Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United loan signing Nabil Bentaleb has revealed that he saw straight away the trust Steve Bruce had in him and he has full confidence that the move will be perfect.



The 25-year-old has joined the Magpies on loan from Bundesliga outfit Schalke for the second half of the season, with the Premier League side having the option to make the deal permanent.













Bentaleb missed game time this term for Schalke due to a torn Meniscus, while he also fell out of favour, with his only involvement being in the form of two appearances for the club's second string team.



The Algerian international though has plenty of experience to boast of, having played in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, and also played in the Champions League for the German outfit.



Happy to join the @nufc family very excited to be wearing the colours of such a historic club , and wish all the best to @s04 for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/p6bLRS5NWu — Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) January 21, 2020



In his first interview with Newcastle United's official site, the new signing said that he at once saw the trust Bruce had in him and is happy to have made the return to the Premier League.







"I'm very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle", Bentaleb said.



"The project really interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League.





"The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it's the perfect move for me."



Bentaleb will watch his new side in action this evening when they take on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton outfit at Goodison Park in a Premier League fixture.

