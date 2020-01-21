Newcastle United Taking On Nabil Bentaleb Financial Burden

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United will pay 100 per cent of Nabil Bentaleb’s wages during his loan stint at St. James’ Park, according to Sky Sports News.



The Magpies are on the verge of completing a loan deal to sign the former Tottenham midfielder for the rest of the season from German side Schalke.













Bentaleb is expected to sign his loan contract at Newcastle imminently if there is no problem with his medical results.



Newcastle have agreed to pay a loan fee of £850,000 to Schalke for the loan and have secured an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee of £8.5m, if Bentaleb impresses.





It has been claimed that they have also agreed to pay 100 per cent of his wages during his loan stint at Newcastle.







Schalke are shedding the full financial burden of paying Bentaleb, who has not played a senior game for the club this season and is out of favour.



Once the deal goes through, Newcastle will hope to have Bentaleb fit and up and running to make an impact in the first team in the second half of the term.





The midfielder will hope to do enough to convince the Magpies to take up the option on him.

