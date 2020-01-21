XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

21/01/2020 - 19:16 GMT

Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Frank Lampard's Chelsea outfit in a Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge this evening.  

Mikel Arteta's side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Sheffield United at the weekend and continue to sit well adrift of the top four spots in the league, ten points behind fourth placed Chelsea.
 

 



Defeat at Stamford Bridge could all but effectively end Arsenal's top four hopes in January and Arteta is without the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tonight.

Both Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson are unavailable once again.
 


Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts for Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Bukayo Saka. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Nicolas Pepe and Mesut Ozil provide for Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Arsenal head coach needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah.
 


Arsenal Team vs Chelsea

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Nketiah
 