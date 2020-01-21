Rangers Set To Loan Out Goalkeeper To Scottish Premiership Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have cut short Robbie McCrorie’s stint at Queen of the South and he is now set to join Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston for the rest of the season, according to The Athletic.



The 21-year-old goalkeeper joined the Scottish Championship outfit last summer and has been a certain starter in the first half of the campaign.













His performances in the second tier of Scottish football have convinced Rangers to make sure that he plays at a higher level soon.



And the Glasgow giants have ended his loan spell at Queen of the South and he is set to join another club.





It has been claimed that Livingston are on the verge of getting their hands on McCrorie on loan for the rest of the season.







Rangers are keen to see how the young goalkeeper performs in the top tier of Scottish football before he can be considered for his senior debut at Ibrox.



Queen of the South were hoping to keep him for the rest of the season and he was expected to make the next step next term.





But Rangers have decided to take him away from the Championship outfit and look to test him in Premiership for the rest of the season at Livingston.

