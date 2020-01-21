Roma President Comments On Newcastle United Takeover Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma president James Pallotta has rubbished rumours that he wants to secure a deal to buy Premier League outfit Newcastle United.



Mike Ashley is an unpopular owner with some of his club's fan base, and has been linked with selling Newcastle over the last few years.













Several consortiums and investment groups have been interested in the Magpies, but negotiations with Ashley have been fraught and there are suggestions that he has refused to lower his asking price for the club.



American billionaire Pallotta, who also owns Serie A giants Roma, has been credited with eyeing a £300m move to take Newcastle off Ashley's hands.





But the 61-year-old insisted that the rumours are figments of someone's imagination and he has no interest in buying the Premier League club at the moment.







Pallotta told Italian outlet LAROMA24.IT when asked about interest in Newcastle: “That is the usual fake news.



"They can continue writing what they want, but I have nothing to do with Newcastle."





Pallotta has also been mentioned as a prospective owner for Championship outfit and Yorkshire giants Leeds United.



He has been Roma president since 2012, but has been in talks to sell the team to US businessman Dan Friedkin.

