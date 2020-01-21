This Will Build His Confidence – Carlo Ancelotti On Everton Star After Newcastle Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is sure that scoring against Newcastle United will do Moise Kean's confidence the world of good.



It was Kean who handed Everton the lead in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Goodison Park when he struck with 30 minutes on the clock.











Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton 2-0 up in the 54th minute as the hosts seemed to be cruising to all three Premier League points.



Kean was brought off in the 70th minute after a good performance and the summer signing received a standing ovation from the Toffees faithful.





The game was far from done and dusted though and Newcastle pulled a goal back deep into injury time when Florian Lejeune whacked an overhead kick past Jordan Pickford from a corner kick.







And in the fifth minute of injury time Lejeune made it 2-2 in dramatic fashion, taking advantage of a scramble to earn Newcastle an unlikely point at Goodison Park.



Ancelotti though is seeing the positives and senses a big one in Kean's performance, telling the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "For his confidence it’s important.





"He played well and worked hard for the team.



"I'm pleased for him and this will do his confidence good."



The Everton boss is also philosophical about his team throwing away a two goal lead and has urged focus going forward.



"There are things in football you cannot control. We conceded without any reason but the performance was good.



"We played a fantastic game and we were unlucky but nothing changes – our Premier League continues, we have to stay focused", Ancelotti added.

