Torino In Talks To Land Leeds United Target, Optimism Deal Will Happen

Torino are in advanced negotiations with Manchester City for the signature of Leeds United wing target Ian Poveda and there is optimism an agreement will be found.



The 19-year-old winger is on the lookout for a new club this month in advance of his contract with Manchester City expiring at the end of the season.













Poveda was sent back to the Manchester City Under-23 squad earlier this term amid his dwindling contract and was unhappy with the demotion.



The winger has been on Leeds’ radar and he has held talks with the Whites over a move, but he has a number of options on his table from Italy as well.





Torino are one of the clubs who are interested in him and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A outfit are in advanced talks with Manchester City.







The Italian club are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a fee with the Premier League champions ahead of signing Poveda.



But the two clubs are some way away from an agreement and they are still deciding on what percentage of his sell-on value Manchester City would be entitled to.





Leeds remain keen but it is looking increasingly unlikely that Poveda will be joining the Whites, with Torino optimistic.

