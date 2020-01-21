West Ham Probe Move For Roma Midfielder, Looking At Deal Make-up

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are pushing ahead with an attempt to sign on-loan Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi during the transfer window this month.



The 31-year-old midfielder has been on loan at Galatasaray since the summer, but the Frenchman is keen to leave the Turkish giants this month.













Galatasaray have an option to buy him, but Nzonzi is looking for a way out and is looking to revive his career at a new club with a serious project.



A number of clubs have been linked with an interest and there have been rumours of Premier League interest in the Frenchman as well.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham are putting in the legwork to push forward for a deal to sign the midfielder in January.







The east London club are carrying out assessments for a potential deal and are pressing ahead with their interest in him.



Roma have no plans to welcome him back and are prepared to cut short his loan at Galatasaray if N’Zonzi can come to an agreement and find a new club.





The Frenchman wants to find the exit door at Galatasaray in January and move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

