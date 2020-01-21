West Ham Touch Base With Ligue 1 Attacker’s Entourage While Leicester City Mull Loan Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have made contact with Bertrand Traore's entourage, while Leicester City are considering putting in a loan offer for the former Chelsea attacker.



Bournemouth hold an interest in Lyon attacker Traore, as Eddie Howe hunts for reinforcements to guide the Cherries away from relegation trouble in the Premier League.













However, Howe's side could well face competition for Traore, who has bagged 20 goals in 77 appearances since linking up with French giants Lyon.



David Moyes' West Ham have been in touch with the 24-year-old's entourage to check on the situation, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, while Leicester are mulling over a loan offer.





Brendan Rodgers' side are pondering over slapping in a loan with option to buy proposal for Traore.







All eyes are now on how Lyon handle interest in Traore, in whom Bournemouth reportedly hold a concrete interest.



The attacker has not been an automatic starting eleven pick for Lyon this season and has made 16 appearances in Ligue 1, failing to score but registering three assists.





Traore, who was involved in five of Lyon's six Champions League games, though on three occasions as a substitute, is under contract in France until 2022.

