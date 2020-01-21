West Ham Weigh Up Bid For Star After Scouting Mission

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes is continuing his interest in signing Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, according to the Sun.



The Hammers boss is keen for additions to be made to his squad before the transfer window slams shut later this month and is focusing on players with Premier League experience.













Moyes is an admirer of Allen and had West Ham scouts watch him on Monday night as Stoke beat West Brom 1-0 in the Championship.



The West Ham manager is now weighing up putting in an official offer for Allen.





Allen is claimed to have options in Europe to leave Stoke this month, but he would prefer to remain in the UK ahead of Euro 2020 this coming summer.







The former Liverpool midfielder, who cost Stoke £13m to snap up in 2016, has insisted that as far as things stand he will be staying with the Potters.



It remains to be seen if Allen might change his stance if West Ham come in with an official offer for the 29-year-old.





Stoke currently sit just a place above the drop zone in the Championship and are embroiled in a relegation battle.

