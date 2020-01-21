Wolves Fail With Bid For AEK Athens Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





AEK Athens have rejected Wolves’ opening offer for striker Nelson Oliveira and are insisting on being paid his full buy-out clause of €6.5m.



Wolves in the market for a striker this month and have been looking at a number of option across the board.













Oliveira is one of the players the club are keen to pursue and their interest in him resulted in the club making an official bid for the striker.



The AEK Athens officials met for a high level summit earlier this week to discuss the bid from the Premier League outfit for the Portuguese striker.





And according to Greek outlet SDNA, they decided to reject the offer on their table from the Molineux outfit.







The offer did not match Oliveira’s €6.5m buy-out clause and AEK are insistent on getting the sum before they agree to let him go.



AEK also want the full release clause as the player is entitled to 10 per cent of his transfer fee as part of his agreement with the club





Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes’ representative was also part of the meeting as the player’s agent.



The striker is keen on a move to Wolves and it is expected to play a key role in the Premier League outfit considering making a fresh offer.

