Agent Tells Club That Tottenham Hotspur Want Client, No Offer Yet

Willian Jose’s agent has told Real Sociedad that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in his client, but the Spanish club have no offer on their table for the striker yet.



Tottenham are in the market for a striker after Harry Kane’s hamstring injury and have been linked with names all across Europe.













AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and FC Porto’s Ze Luis are two of the many players who have been firmly on Tottenham’s radar this month.



Real Sociedad striker Willian became the next name to be linked with a move to Tottenham earlier this week and the club are believed to be interested.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agent has already informed Real Sociedad that Tottenham are keen to sign the Brazilian in the winter window.







The north London club are claimed to have made a lucrative contract offer to the striker and Real Sociedad have been made aware of the developments.



But for the moment, the Spanish club are yet to hear from Tottenham or see an offer on their table for Willian.





The 28-year-old has a €70m buy-out clause and officially, the club have been insistent that they do not want to sell at a lower price.



The Brazilian has netted eight times in 20 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad this season.

