Carlo Ancelotti Personally Phones Serie A Star, Call Placed This Evening

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has put in a phone call to Napoli midfielder Allan, it has been claimed in Italy.



Ancelotti is a firm admirer of Allan, who he worked with during his time as Napoli coach, and is looking to make additions to his Everton squad before the transfer window closes.













Allan is claimed to be more likely to be an Ancelotti recruit in the summer, but the Everton boss has started to lay the groundwork by putting in a personal phone call to the midfielder, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Allan is claimed to be tempted by the possibility of moving to play his football in the Premier League and would be prepared to link up with Ancelotti once again.





Ancelotti is not alone in his admiration for Allan though, with Paris Saint-Germain closely monitoring the player's situation.







Inter are also claimed to be lingering in the background as they keep tabs on Allan.



Despite Ancelotti's phone call to the Brazil international midfielder, Everton have yet to approach Napoli to open talks for the 29-year-old.





Napoli snapped Allan up from fellow Serie A side Udinese in 2015 and broke into the senior Brazil squad on the weight of his performances for the Azzurri.

