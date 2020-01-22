XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

22/01/2020 - 19:11 GMT

Claim From Italy: Serie A Side Not Interested In Manchester United Winger

 




Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is not a player Juventus are interested in signing, it has been claimed.

Chong is out of contract in the summer and may well not put pen to paper to a new contract at Manchester United, with his agents looking closely at his options.


 



His agents have been working overtime to present viable options to Chong, with meetings being held with a number of clubs to assess their potential interest in the Manchester United star.

Chong's representatives have had several meetings with clubs in Italy and have already discussed terms on a contract with Serie A giants Inter as well.
 


Juventus have also been on one of the clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Chong, but according to Goal Italia, the Italian champions are not interested.



The Bianconeri are masters are snapping up talented players who are out of contract at their previous clubs and the Dutchman was also believed to be on their radar.

But Juventus are not looking at the winger as a possible recruit for next summer and he is not a name on their shortlist of targets.
 


Inter have made a contract offer to Chong but the terms are less than his agent was looking for.
 