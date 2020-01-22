Club Statement Adds Further Fuel To Talk of William Jose To Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose has been taken out of Real Sociedad’s squad ahead of their clash against Espanyol later this evening, with the striker demanding more clarity around his future.



It emerged on Tuesday that Tottenham are considering signing the striker from Sociedad as part of their plans to cover the absence of Harry Kane.













His agent has reportedly told Sociedad about Tottenham’s interest and Spurs have already offered him a lucrative contract to move to London.



There has been speculation that 28-year-old Brazilian could travel to England later this evening to conduct talks with Tottenham and complete a move to the Premier League.





More fuel has been added to his raging fire by Sociedad’s decision to take him out of the squad for tonight’s game against Espanyol.







The club also addressed the uncertainty surrounding Willian’s future and revealed that the player wants more clarity over his future.



A statement from the Spanish club read: “Last minute change in the squad: Lobete [number 35] has entered the list instead of Willian Jose.





“The forward has requested the club to keep him out until his situation is clarified.”



With Sociedad publicly declaring the player’s intention not to play, the rumours of the striker moving to Tottenham are only expected to gather pace over the next hours.

