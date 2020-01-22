Frosty Relationship With Buying Club’s Boss Delaying Exit of Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are not prepared to make any concessions to Inter in their pursuit of Olivier Giroud due to their frosty relationship with Antonio Conte.



Inter have been pushing to land Giroud for a number of weeks now, but they are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea for his signature.













They have thrashed out personal terms with the player and Giroud himself has rejected other options in favour of wanting to join the Serie A giants this month.



But Inter and Chelsea are still some way away from agreeing on a transfer fee and the Nerazzurri are unlikely to be done any favours by the Blues.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Chelsea have still not forgotten the acrimonious way Conte decided to leave the club at the end of the 2017/18 season.







The Blues had to pay out £26.6m in compensation for the Italian and his staff and they were embroiled in a legal battle for close to a year.



Chelsea powerbroker Marina Granovskaia is not keen to provide any discounts to Inter and help the former Blues boss to land Giroud easily.





The west London club are insistent on doing the deal on their terms and are prepared to make Inter and Conte sweat for the striker.

