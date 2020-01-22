XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



22/01/2020 - 12:50 GMT

Further Celtic Transfer Activity Depends On This – Former Bhoy

 




Former Celtic star Darren Jackson believes the Hoops' further activity in the January transfer window depends on striker Leigh Griffiths and what the club think of him.

The Scottish Premiership champions have already completed the signing of 21-year-old Polish centre-forward Patryk Klimala this month.  


 



Celtic are also close to sealing a deal for Bnei Yehuda defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro, with the Ivorian said to have completed a medical.

With over a week left to go in the winter transfer window, the Bhoys' further activity will depend on 29-year-old striker Griffiths and what the club think of him, according to Jackson.
 


The 53-year-old, who feels the 29-year-old did well against Partick Thistle at the weekend, is also of the opinion that Jonny Hayes can slot in at left-back if need be.



"It depends on the striker, it depends on Leigh, what their thoughts are on Leigh Griffiths", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think he did enough the other night. I was at the game.
 


"I didn't think it was a hard game for a striker to play in because Partick played the back five and four in front of them – there's not a lot of space – but he gets his goal. I think he always loves to score.

"Could maybe do with a left-back. I think Jonny Hayes does really well there. I think he could play there."

With arch-rivals Rangers right on their tail, it remains to be seen if Celtic will sign more players to ensure that they are not beaten to the league title.
 