Further Celtic Transfer Activity Depends On This – Former Bhoy

Former Celtic star Darren Jackson believes the Hoops' further activity in the January transfer window depends on striker Leigh Griffiths and what the club think of him.



The Scottish Premiership champions have already completed the signing of 21-year-old Polish centre-forward Patryk Klimala this month.













Celtic are also close to sealing a deal for Bnei Yehuda defensive midfielder Ismaila Soro, with the Ivorian said to have completed a medical.



With over a week left to go in the winter transfer window, the Bhoys' further activity will depend on 29-year-old striker Griffiths and what the club think of him, according to Jackson.





The 53-year-old, who feels the 29-year-old did well against Partick Thistle at the weekend, is also of the opinion that Jonny Hayes can slot in at left-back if need be.







"It depends on the striker, it depends on Leigh, what their thoughts are on Leigh Griffiths", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think he did enough the other night. I was at the game.





"I didn't think it was a hard game for a striker to play in because Partick played the back five and four in front of them – there's not a lot of space – but he gets his goal. I think he always loves to score.



"Could maybe do with a left-back. I think Jonny Hayes does really well there. I think he could play there."



With arch-rivals Rangers right on their tail, it remains to be seen if Celtic will sign more players to ensure that they are not beaten to the league title.

