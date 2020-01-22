Hugo Lloris Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Norwich City in a Premier League meeting this evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



Jose Mourinho's men sit in eighth place in the Premier League table and nine points off fourth placed Chelsea, with failure to take all three points against rock bottom Norwich unthinkable for Spurs.













Mourinho continues to be without Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane, who are all sidelined.



Norwich held Spurs to a 2-2 draw in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season at Carrow Road, with the visitors needing an 83rd minute Kane penalty to claim a share of the spoils.





For this evening's game, Hugo Lloris lines up in goal, while at full-back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are centre-backs, while Harry Winks slots into midfield with Giovani Lo Celso. Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son support Lucas Moura.







Mourinho has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gedson Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Norwich City



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Son, Lucas



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Tanganga, Dier, Gedson, Ndombele, Eriksen

