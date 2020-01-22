I Think We’re Ready – Rangers Coach Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale is confident that the Gers are better prepared for the second half of the season than they were last term.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers are set to return to Scottish Premiership action following a winter break by hosting tenth-placed St. Mirren this evening.













The Light Blues slumped to a defeat in their first league game following the winter break last term and they have been careful of not repeating last year's mistakes this time around.



Rangers first-team coach Beale believes they have rectified their mistakes by playing two friendlies during the break and ensuring that all the players get some playing time.





Beale, who has been frustrated over the last three weeks, is also looking forward to returning to action at Ibrox later today.







"I think we're ready," Beale told Rangers TV.



"I think last year our sort of whole plans and that got stifled a little bit by the Cowdenbeath game being off and then going straight into the Kilmarnock game was not ideal.





"We have rectified that this year obviously by playing a game over in Dubai to safeguard that and then obviously we played the game on Friday and then we played Queen of the South's first full-team here on Saturday.



"So every player has now had at least 45 minutes, some 90, some slightly less than that.



"I have to be honest, I have been frustrated the last two or three weeks.



"Everything has been inconvenient for me – every training session, these friendlies.



"I just want to be back at Ibrox this coming Wednesday to play St. Mirren. Everything else has been in the way for me, if I am honest."



Following the game against St. Mirren, Rangers will be hosted by Hearts on Sunday.

