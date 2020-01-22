I Think You’re Seeing This In Our Football – Rangers Coach On Training Ground Work

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first-team coach Michael Beale has believes the combination play the Gers work on is showing in their football, but has readily admitted he does not mind how they win their games as long as they win.



The Light Blues are on course to take the battle with Celtic for the Scottish Premiership table all the way, as they prepare to get back to league action.













Rangers, who are just two points behind Celtic and have a game in hand, will host St. Mirren at Ibrox tonight in what will be their first league game of the second half of the campaign.



With the Saints expected to play a low block, Gers first-team coach Beale is positive that Steven Gerrard's men are well equipped to go past their opponents, while he believes their combination play is showing on the pitch.





Beale though is most focused on victory as he is well aware that three points matters most.







"I think it's important you have players who can outplay 1v1, who can provoke the block by trying to take on the first player", Beale told Rangers TV.



"We work a lot on combination play, which I think comes out in our football as well.





"I think we like to cross early, to put the defenders under pressure, but I still think it is a matter of taking the chances and having that moment of quality.



"If you think back to Hearts at home, Hibs, Aberdeen, Hamilton, these are games – Ross County away – where we have encountered low blocks and done fantastically well.



"Frustrating thing on Friday night is we have a number of chances that we don't take and that obviously then leads into how the game is perceived.



"But I think between now and the end of the season we need to celebrate every victory, whether it comes in the last minute or the first minute, whether it is by five goals or just by the odd goal.



"To me, it doesn't matter now. To me, it's just about winning every single game."



Rangers returned to league action following winter break with a defeat last term and will be hopeful of not repeating it this time around.

