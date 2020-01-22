XRegister
22/01/2020 - 12:57 GMT

If Something Good Comes, We’d Think About It – Arsenal Star’s Father On Son’s Future

 




Shkodran Mustafi’s father has insisted that his son will not leave Arsenal if he does not receive a proper offer from a good club this month.

Arsenal have been trying to offload the German defender since last summer, but he has not yet ended his association with the club.


 



Mustafi is not a popular player amongst sdme Arsenal fans and his mistake against Chelsea on Tuesday night led to David Luiz’s red card and the Blues scoring the first goal.

There are suggestions that Arsenal are open to offers for him again this month, but his father Kujtim Mustafi stressed that his son will not leave the Gunners for the sake of a transfer.
 


He admits that the defender will consider options if a good offer from a proper club arrives at his doorstep, but it has to be the right fit for the player.



“We won’t force a deal, come hell or high water”, the centre-back’s father told German outlet transfermarkt.de.

“If something good appears, we would think about it.
 


“[Two years ago we had] a very good offer from a top Italian club.

“Back then Arsenal told us, the player was definitely not for sale.”

Mustafi still has 18 months left to run on his contract with Arsenal.
 