Inter Reassure Christian Eriksen’s Agent Over Deal

Inter have assured the agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen that a potential deal to sign the Dane is not at risk at the moment.



The negotiations between Inter and Tottenham have dragged on for several weeks as Eriksen waits patiently to leave the club in the winter transfer window.













The midfielder has agreed on contractual terms with Inter and is just waiting for two clubs to sort out a fee between themselves.



Inter do not want to meet Tottenham’s €20m asking price for a player who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.





The two clubs have continued to hold talks and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Inter have assured Eriksen’s agent that a deal is not under any kind of threat of falling through.







The midfielder is not keen to spend the rest of the season at Tottenham and his agent, Martin Schoots, spoke to Inter on Tuesday night about the state of the negotiations.



The Nerazzurri told Schoots that they remain fairly confident of getting the deal done to sign Eriksen from Tottenham by the transfer deadline.





Inter are not expecting any stumbling blocks towards reaching an agreement over a fee with the north London club.

