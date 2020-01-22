Jermain Defoe Starts – Rangers Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this evening.



Steven Gerrard's side scored an impressive win away at Celtic before the winter break and are now just two points behind the Bhoys, with a game in hand.













Gerrard will want nothing less than all three points collecting this evening against St Mirren, a team they beat by a slender 1-0 scoreline earlier this season, but is without the suspended Alfredo Morelos.



St Mirren arrive at Ibrox with the worst away division in the Premiership, having won just once on the road and lost on eight occasions.





Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while at centre-back he slots in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic. Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara play in midfield, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support striker Jermain Defoe.







The Rangers boss has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the game, including Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs St Mirren



McGregor, Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Kent, Aribo, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Patterson, Jones, Arfield, Ojo

